Former Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has admitted that the vacant managerial roles at Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City are ones that appeal to him.

The Owls are looking for a new manager after they announced the departure of Xisco Munoz on Wednesday evening.

This news didn’t really come as a surprise, as Sheffield Wednesday made the worst start to a season in their history, 11 Championship games and only two points were picked up.

Munoz’s last game in charge was Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to West Brom, and they now prepare to face former manager Darren Moore and his Huddersfield Town side without a permanent boss.

Another vacancy that occurred on Wednesday was at Bradford City, as the Bantams decided to sack Mark Hughes, as they also suffered a poor start to the season.

The League Two side only won three of their 11 league games and now find themselves sitting in 18th place in the table.

What is Danny Cowley’s current situation?

Cowley is currently unemployed and has been since leaving Portsmouth at the beginning of this year.

The 44-year-old was in charge of the South Coast side for under a year, managing 97 games in total, but his spell was cut short as he failed to get the club competing near the play-off places.

Before his time with Pompey, Cowley and his brother had just under a season at Huddersfield Town, where they kept the Terriers in the Championship, but at the end of that campaign, the Terriers decided to go in a different direction.

Before that, the brothers had their most successful spell, as they took Lincoln City from the National League to League One in three seasons.

Cowley will be eager to get back into football management, and he will be hoping that as these jobs become available, he has a fighting chance of making his return.

Is Danny Cowley interested in the managerial roles at Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City?

As both clubs begin their search for a new manager, Cowley was asked by Sky Sports News whether he would be interested in the roles, and Cowley didn’t deny interest and in fact stated both jobs “appeal” to the former Pompey boss.

He said, via The News: “For Nicky and I, we left Portsmouth eight or nine months ago.

“We love football, and we miss football every day. It’s the first thing we think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to bed.

“Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City are both huge clubs, fantastic football clubs which mean so much to so many people. For Nicky and I, what a wonderful opportunity to be able to work at clubs which mean so much to so many people.

“The responsibility that you have and influence you can have on something which means so much to so many people. This is incredible and why ultimately, we love football.

“So, yes, we’re missing football and looking forward to getting back in.

“For Nicky and I what’s really important is to try to find a club which is self-aware to know where it is today, and has clarity on where it wants to go in the future.

“Once you know the starting point and the destination, you can then work out if you have the skillset to maybe put stepping stones in place. This is ultimately what we’re looking for and, yes, we’re looking forward to seeing what the coming days and weeks bring.”

Would Danny Cowley be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday or Bradford City?

You wonder, between the two jobs, whether it is more likely that Bradford will go after Cowley than Sheffield Wednesday will.

The Owls are likely going to want to get a manager in with a bit more Championship experience, and while Cowley and his brother have managed in the division, you could say they are lacking that experience for the situation the Owls are in.

But, for Bradford, he could be the perfect fit, as he’s managed in League Two and been successful there as well. The Bantams need to appoint a manager who knows how to get out of the league, and while he may have his critics, Cowley and his brother have proven they can do that.