Danny Cowley makes admission over transfer involving Portsmouth and Millwall

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has admitted to The News that Mahlon Romeo is with the club on loan from Millwall because of reasons beyond football.

The 26-year-old right back completed a shock loan move to Fratton Park this summer and is now looking to get Pompey back on track in their attempts to gain promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

Romeo had previously been a regular starter at Millwall since joining the club from Gillingham but has seemingly fallen out of favour under Gary Rowett in more recent times, leading to his move to the South Coast on transfer deadline day.

Speaking about the player’s situation recently, Cowley was quick to make the following admission about the defender:

“Mahlon is above this level. He is with us for reasons beyond football and we are lucky to have him.

“Do you know what, it has been a tough period for him and all I said to him when he signed was my only ambition is to try to get him enjoying football again.”

The defender has since played four times for Pompey across all competitions this season and is seemingly well on his way to becoming a regular starter at his new club.

Romeo currently has three years left to run on his contract at Millwall.

The Verdict

Pompey are extremely lucky to have brought in a player who has genuine Championship quality and the hope will be now that he can kick on in a blue shirt.

His start has been mixed so far on the South Coast, but there are already signs that he is settling in well.

Romeo’s situation at Millwall is strange, so it was definitely for the best that he gave himself a fresh start.

The main question after all of this is whether he will once again play for his parent club further down the line, with his future seemingly up in the air at present.