Danny Cowley makes admission over potential Portsmouth transfer arrivals

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has told The News that the club are waiting for the go ahead before they start making additions to their existing squad.

The South Coast side are currently in the process of looking to clear some of the dead wood from Fratton Park, with work having already got underway following the departure of Ellis Harrison to Fleetwood Town.

Several other fringe players are also expected to be sold as Cowley and co seek to free up more funds in order to bring in some fresh faces at the Sky Bet League One outfit.

Speaking recently, Cowley was quick to admit that Pompey will soon be in business with regards to making new signings, as he stated the following:

“Ellis’ departure frees up some finance and allows us to work.

“And as soon as we get the go-ahead from the clubs we will start.

“Sometimes you are in the chain, there are a lot of moving parts.”

Pompey are understood to have looked at signing a striker and a central defender during the current window, with Cowley wanting to improve his side at both ends of the field.

More departures are also expected, with a number of players due to be out of contract at Fratton Park at the end of the season.

The Verdict

Pompey will certainly be pleased that they have now got the ball rolling this month and will be hoping that more unwanted players will follow Harrison through the exit door.

They are certainly doing a good job of trimming the squad and it will be interesting to see who they bring in the other way.

Cowley is sure to have had some targets in mind for quite some time, which means we could potentially see an arrival this week if everything falls into place.

The club knows where they need to improve, its now about getting the deals over the line.