Danny Cowley makes admission about possible move for free agents at Portsmouth

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has played down the chance of looking to the free agent market to further add to his squad now the summer transfer window has closed.

It proved to be a busy summer transfer window at Fratton Park, with 12 new signings joining the club’s first-team squad.

Zak Swanson, Marlon Pack, Joe Rafferty, Colby Bishop, Michael Morrison, Tom Lowery and Joshua Oluwayemi all joined the club permanently.

Meanwhile, Josh Griffiths, Joe Pigott, Josh Koroma, Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale have linked up with Cowley’s side on loan.

Even so, there are potentially some areas of the squad where the club remain short on depth, but it seems they are not planning to rectify that with moves for any out of contract players.

Asked whether Pompey could now turn their attention to the free agent market to add to their squad, Cowley told The News: “No (he will not sign free agents), we are where we want to be with the group. We probably don’t have the depth of some of the teams in this division, but we are pleased with the work we’ve done.

“We have competition in most positions which is positive. We now have to find that balance of being demanding with the group technically and tactically, but also physically and mentally. “Also though we have to keep everyone fit and fresh for the challenges which will come out. So no, I don’t think we’ll need to use that market.”

A strong start to the season means Portsmouth currently sit top of the League One table, ahead of their clash with fourth-place Peterborough this afternoon.

The Verdict

This may be a sensible approach for Cowley to take with regards to potential free agent signings.

With so many players already arriving at Fratton Park during the summer transfer window, there is plenty of work to do in terms of gelling his new squad together.

Adding more options to the squad from the free agent market would only add to that task, which may cause a distraction Cowley would rather avoid given how well his side have started the season.

Indeed, with no limit on free agents can be signed, this is a stance that Portsmouth and Cowley can always change, if injuries or suspensions leave them particularly short in one position.