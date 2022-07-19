Danny Cowley makes admission about Portsmouth arrival

As Portsmouth look to strengthen their side in preparation for the new season, Danny Cowley has been hard at work bringing in new faces to try and give his side the opportunity to push for promotion.

Pompey received a boost recently as they secured the loan signing of Josh Griffiths from West Brom for the season.

The boss tried to bring Griffiths in last summer and although the signing of Gavin Bazunu didn’t turn out too badly for Pompey, Cowley is happy to have his man this summer.

However, considering this summer was Steve Bruce’s first chance to assess the goalkeeper himself, Cowley has admitted that he was nervous his side would lose out again, as he told Hampshire Live: “I must admit I got a bit nervous, because Josh was one we’ve been trying to do for a long time.

“It was him and Gavin last year and it was very close between them, it was just Gavin became available before Josh really. But this time round Steve Bruce saw him for the first time, because he’d been out on loan at Lincoln and he saw him in pre-season.

“I was a bit worried because every time we spoke he raved about how good he was. I was concerned he was going to keep him back, so we are pleased to have him.”

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Portsmouth facts?

1 of 25 Portsmouth was founded in the 19th century! Real Fake

The Verdict:

You can’t blame Cowley for feeling a sense of relief that he now has his man especially given he has been after him for a while.

Obviously the acquisition of Bazunu last season turned out rather well for Pompey but given he is now with Southampton in the top flight, you can understand why the boss went back to his original target.

Griffiths did well during his loan spell with Lincoln last season and with Bruce having his own issues over the number of keepers at the Hawthorns, Cowley was clearly worried that he would impress the boss of his parent club too much.

However, another loan spell is a positive move for the young goalkeeper as it ensures he can continue playing regular first team football, which will only strengthen his own talent.