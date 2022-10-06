Danny Cowley makes admission about Kieron Freeman’s current situation at Portsmouth

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that the door is still open for Kieron Freeman to feature in League One for the club.

The right-back made his first start of the season for Pompey in 5-0 victory over Aston Villa’s Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

After suffering a broken ankle in February, Freeman missed the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign before returning from injury in the summer.

Freeman would have been hoping to reclaim a regular spot in the club’s starting eleven during the opening stages of the new term.

However, due to the presence of Joe Rafferty and Conor Ogilvie, the defender has yet to make an appearance in the third-tier this season.

Rafferty started seven consecutive league games for Pompey before suffering an injury setback in September.

In the absence of Rafferty, Ogilvie has been utilised in the right-back position by Cowley in the club’s last three league games.

Following Pompey’s meeting with Villa’s youth outfit, Cowley delivered an honest verdict on Freeman’s current situation at the club.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: “Kieron has always been a consideration at right-back – and will continue to be.

“He is similar to Ryan Tunnicliffe, in respect of they found themselves on the periphery for whatever reason, but we have always kept the relationship good.

“We have always spoken on a regular basis and been open and honest. “It has never been personal, always professional, and Kieron is a really talented football player.

“You don’t do what Kieron Freeman has done in his career and have that journey at Sheffield United when they went through the divisions, playing a prominent role in that, without being a good player.

“Technically he is always one of the best trainers and tactically he’s always a very, very intelligent boy. “The door is always open. “The truth is, up until last Saturday the team has won consistently and performed well consistently.”

The Verdict

Having helped his side keep a clean-sheet against Villa’s youth outfit, it will be interesting to see whether Freeman is able to force his way into the club’s starting eleven for their upcoming league fixtures.

When you consider that Rafferty is expected to be out of action until November, there is a chance that Cowley could turn to Freeman for inspiration.

If he is given the nod to feature, the 30-year-old could use the experience that he has gained in his career to his advantage.

Freeman has made 149 appearances in League One and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods at this level when his services are required.