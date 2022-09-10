Danny Cowley issues verdict on future of key Portsmouth man as contract runs down

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley says he is expecting to see the best of Ronan Curtis for the club this season.

Ever since he joined the club back in 2018, the attacker has been a key feature at Fratton Park, scoring 54 goals and providing 38 assists in exactly 200 appearances in all competitions.

That is something that has not surprisingly seen the attacker emerge as the subject of much speculation over his time at the club.

While it was previously reported that a number of Championship clubs have been interested in his signature, this summer saw Scottish Premiership side Hibernian linked with the 26-year-old.

As a result, there is likely to be some uncertainty over his future at Fratton Park, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Now however, it seems that Cowley is not concerned about the impact of that on his performances for Pompey over the course of the campaign.

Speaking about the situation surrounding Curtis’ future at the club, the Portsmouth boss told The News: “I’ve been really pleased with Ronan’s impact. He’s got four goals and could’ve had a couple more.

“He always puts himself forward and I think he’s had a significantly better start than this time last year. That’s a positive for everybody.

“I don’t think Ronan is necessarily a big thinker, so I don’t think that (putting all the transfer talk to one side) will necessarily be too much of a challenge for him.

“He’s very focussed on his football and Ronan’s natural instinct is to fight. He’s a fighter. So he’s in the last year of his contract and my feeling is we’re going to see the best of him.” An excellent start to the season means Portsmouth currently sit second in League One, with 17 points from seven games, only behind league leaders Ipswich on goal difference. The Verdict This may bring about some mixed feelings for those of a Portsmouth persuasion. Curtis’ quality in League One is unquestionable, and having him playing at top form could be crucial to their chances of claiming promotion this season. However, that will inevitably attract further interest from elsewhere in the attacker, which could make it hard for them to retain his services, especially given his contract situation. That though, could of course all change considerably if the club do win promotion this season, something that Curtis will surely have a big part to play in.