Danny Cowley issues verdict as Huddersfield Town and Leeds United lean to each other for crucial ‘favour’

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has insisted there is more than just his side doing Leeds United a ‘favour’ in the run-in, with the Whites having the potential to repay that by beating Charlton Athletic next weekend.

Leeds have moved to the brink of promotion following last night’s win over Barnsley, with a point all that’s required to secure top-flight football.

However, Leeds might not have to kick another ball to win promotion, with West Brom and Brentford needing maximum points from their games this weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds will watch on as West Brom travel to Huddersfield tonight to take on Cowley’s side.

Whilst Cowley has touched on the fact Huddersfield can do Leeds a favour, he’s also pointed out how the Whites can repay that by beating Charlton next Wednesday, which would be a result to boost the Terriers’ chance of surviving relegation.

“Well I think we could both do each other a favour, couldn’t we,” Cowley said, as quoted in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I suppose we could be the closest of enemies.

“I think if we can do Leeds a favour and they can do us a favour against Charlton (next week) then Yorkshire will be a pretty happy place come July 23rd.

“Listen, rivalry is always good.

“I think it drives standards and where would football be without rivalry, so it’s always something I think we should embrace.

“It should always be conducted in the right manner but for me, it’s never a bad thing.”

For Huddersfield, they sit 20th in the Championship table, just three points clear of the bottom three.

A win tonight over West Brom would all-but secure their place in the Championship next season.

The Verdict

It’s the time of the season where even the greatest rivals lean on each other for a result, with Huddersfield having the chance to send Leeds up this evening.

Cowley’s men are up against it, though, with West Brom a top team who will want to secure their own pathway to the Premier League.

Ultimately, though, there’s a big carrot dangling in-front of Cowley and his players, with Huddersfield needing a win to secure their place in the Championship next season.

In that eventuality, it wouldn’t really matter what Leeds did against Charlton next week.

