Danny Cowley issues honest verdict on Sean Raggett’s current situation at Portsmouth

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that he is hoping that Sean Raggett will extend his stay at Fratton Park after being offered a new deal by the club.

The defender’s current contract is set to expire next month and thus he will become a free-agent if opts against agreeing to fresh terms.

A stand-out performer for Portsmouth last season, Raggett helped his side claim 17 clean-sheets during the 45 league games that he participated in by producing a host of assured displays in the third-tier.

With Pompey aiming to move forward as a club in the 2022/23 campaign, they will be determined to keep the nucleus of their squad intact this summer.

Cowley will also be on the lookout for individuals who believes could help Portsmouth reach new heights in League One later this year.

With Hayden Carter set to officially return to Blackburn Rovers when his loan deal expires at the end of May, Pompey may have to sign two new central-defenders if Raggett departs.

Making reference to Raggett’s current situation at Portsmouth, Cowley has admitted that he wants the defender to sign the deal that has been offered to him by the club.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: “We’ve made a really good offer to Sean and we’d like to keep him.

“For us, he played a pivotal role and was really consistent.

“So of course we would love to have him here moving forward.”

Quiz: 24 facts every Portsmouth supporter should know about their club - Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 Who did Portsmouth beat in the 2007/08 FA Cup final? Chelsea Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City

The Verdict

Portsmouth face a nervous wait to see whether Raggett is willing to sign the deal that they have presented to him as the defender is currently away on holiday.

Providing that they are able to convince the defender to stay at the club, Pompey could go on to thrive with him in their side.

In the previous term, Raggett won 5.3 aerial duels per game in League One and made 5.1 clearances per fixture as he recorded an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.05 at this level.

By maintaining his fitness over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, the 29-year-old may potentially play a key role for Portsmouth as they aim to challenge for promotion under the guidance of Cowley.