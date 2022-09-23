Danny Cowley issues encouraging injury update on Portsmouth duo

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that Michael Jacobs has returned to training ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with Ipswich Town.

Jacobs missed Pompey’s last two league games due to an issue with his groin.

In the absence of the winger, Pompey managed to defeat Burton Albion before sealing a point in their showdown with Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Jacobs’ team-mate Tom Lowery had to be substituted in the first-half of the club’s meeting with Argyle after sustaining an issue with his hamstring.

Instead of being ruled out of action for a considerable period of time, Lowery could potentially be available to play a part for Portsmouth in their meeting with Ipswich after undergoing a scan on this injury.

Currently second in the League One standings, Pompey will be determined to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by defeating the Tractor Boys at Portman Road on October 1st.

Speaking to The News about Lowery, Cowley said: “Tom’s had a scan, the good news is that it is a really low level muscular tear.

“It’s on the bicep femoris, which is the outside hamstring but it’s only a grade one.

“The good news is that was only the scan but in terms of his symptoms, he’s now not feeling that in every day life which is a real positive.

“We’ve been able to push on with his rehab as of today.

“We’re certainly hopeful he’ll be available.”

Making reference to Jacobs, the Pompey boss added: “Michael is back in training which is good.

“The good thing for him is that the last 10 days he’s been able to do a lot of work on the grass and a lot of fitness-related work.

“He hasn’t been able to really strike through balls, so the fact that he can do that is good and he hasn’t lost a lot of fitness.”

The Verdict

This is a significant boost for Portsmouth as Lowery and Jacobs could both potentially feature for the club against Ipswich.

Before picking up his injury setback, Jacobs managed to provide three direct goal contributions in six league appearances for Pompey.

Lowery meanwhile has also shown that he is capable of making a difference at this level during the current campaign.

Having made seven appearances for Portsmouth in the third-tier since securing a move to the club in the summer transfer window, the midfielder will be determined to play a role in his side’s showdown with the league leaders.