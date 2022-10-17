Danny Cowley issues encouraging injury Portsmouth update ahead of Charlton showdown

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that Joe Rafferty has made progress in his road to recovery and could potentially be included in the club’s squad for their showdown with Charlton Athletic this evening.

Rafferty recently underwent surgery on a stomach injury and has missed the club’s last five games.

In the absence of Rafferty, Cowley has decided to utilise Connor Ogilvie in the right-back position in the third-tier.

Having failed to secure victory in each of their last three league fixtures, Pompey will be determined to produce a positive performance against Charlton tonight at The Valley.

Currently fourth in the League One standings, Portsmouth will close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places to five points if they beat the Addicks.

Whereas Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have all participated in 14 matches at this level, Pompey have three games in hand over their promotion rivals.

Ahead of today’s game, Cowley has shared an encouraging update on Rafferty.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the defender, Cowley said: “Joe is running and doing ball work already, which is great.

“There’s a chance for him on Monday, which would be incredible.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a boost for Portsmouth as Rafferty managed to show some signs of promise before picking up his injury.

In the seven league games that he has participated in this season, the defender has made a respectable total of 1.4 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per fixture (according to WhoScored).

Whereas Rafferty will need to work on his consistency when he is ready to start again for Portsmouth, there is no reason why he cannot go on to play an influential role in the club’s quest for success.

Providing that Pompey are able to secure all three points in tonight’s showdown with Charlton, they could use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the coming weeks under the guidance of Cowley.

12 quiz questions about Portsmouth FC legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 How many league goals did Guy Whittingham score for Portsmouth in the 1992-93 season? 36 38 42 51