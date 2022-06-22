Danny Cowley issues contract warning to Portsmouth player

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has warned forward Aiden O’Brien that the contract offer put to him by the club can not be on the table forever, and hinted that it will be withdrawn if the Irishman doesn’t make a decision soon.

Pompey are trying to press ahead with plans to build their squad for the upcoming 2022-23 League One season, and their first arrival has come through the door in the form of Marlon Pack.

There are still some issues to iron out though when it comes to the current crop of players at Fratton Park, and O’Brien is one of those individuals with an uncertain future.

Having signed for Pompey in January from then-league rivals Sunderland, O’Brien, who has amassed five caps for the Republic of Ireland, scored five times in 17 appearances for the club as he made a quick impact.

Whilst his goals weren’t enough to secure a play-off place for Portsmouth, he is wanted once again by Cowley, but he is yet to sign the deal put on the table in-front of him.

And unless the versatile attacker puts pen-to-paper very soon, then Pompey look set to take the opportunity of extending his stay at the club away from him.

“We’ve made Aiden an offer and that’s where we’re at with it,” Cowley told The News.

“I think we made an offer and are actively looking to improve the squad.

“So the offer can only stay there while we’re still looking to improve the squad.” The Verdict O’Brien made the impact that fans desired when he arrived at Fratton Park last season, and showed more-than enough to earn an extended deal. However, both parties have to be happy with it, and the fact he hasn’t signed a new contract yet suggests he’s waiting for something else or better terms from the club. The Irishman is playing a dangerous game though as if he doesn’t take the offer, then he could risk Cowley and his recruitment team heading elsewhere in their pursuit for more attacking options, and if they are found then it has been inferred that O’Brien won’t be needed anymore. It appears like it’s a game of cat and mouse, and Cowley’s latest comments could be the push that O’Brien needs to make his decision.