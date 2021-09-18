Danny Cowley issues clear plan ahead of Portsmouth locking horns with Cambridge

Portsmouth have fallen away from the summit of League One after losing their last two matches 1-0 on the road.

Pompey will be looking to get back to winnings at Fratton Park on Saturday when they welcome relegation favourites Cambridge United.

Danny Cowley was keen to entice the home crowd in his words prior to the match, when he spoke to HampshireLive.

He said: “We’ve got a clear idea of how Cambridge United want to play and for us to try to be the protagonists and take the game to them.”

Portsmouth have won both of their league home games so far without conceding, another result of that type would likely see them push back into the play-off places of which seems a minimum requirement of the campaign.

Mark Bonner’s newly promoted side will be relishing the trip to one of the larger spectacles in League One, with the U’s coming off of the back of a 5-1 drubbing at home to Lincoln City the hosts will fancy their chances of taking all three points.

Victories over Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers have given Cambridge an early season platform to build on, though they are still heavily reliant on 39-year-old Wes Hoolahan for chance creation it has been an encouraging start with the club still expected to be involved in a relegation battle.

The Verdict

Portsmouth’s home form will be crucial to their promotion push this season, in one of the most high profile races at the top of the third tier in recent years, Pompey’s experience in and around the top six in the last few seasons should stand them in good stead. They are firm favourites to get the win despite failing to score in their last three league outings.

In Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis Pompey have two of the most exciting attacking players in the division, but the duo are yet to really catch fire at the same time. Cowley is right to whip up the home faithful as anything but a victory would be deemed an abject failure.