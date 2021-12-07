Danny Cowley issues calls on Portsmouth fans ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has called on the Fratton Park faithful to help them overcome adversity when they host Sheffield Wednesday in League One this evening.

A swathe of injuries has left Cowley’s hands tied ahead of the visit of the Owls, with Pompey hoping to get back to winning ways after their late defeat to Harrogate Town in the FA Cup over the weekend.

The hosts have won four on the bounce in League One but face a Wednesday side that are unbeaten in the league since the start of October while a combination of illness and injury mean they’re without a number of their key players and have a threadbare squad.

Speaking to club media, Cowley backed his side to battle through that adversity but called on fans to help them do so.

He said: “Listen we’ve got lots of things going against us off the pitch, lots of adversity, but this club is kind of used to a little adversity.

“I think the supporters respond well in adversity, for sure. We’re going to really need them tomorrow night. We’re going to need all of the players that we do have fit because let me tell you it is a challenge just to pick the team let alone win the game.

“It is where we are at. We are not going to whinge and moan about it, we’re going to dig deep, we’re going to find the best version of ourselves and we’re going to come into tomorrow’s game fighting together to try and come out the right side of it.”

Should results elsewhere go their way, a win for Pompey could see them climb into the top six.

The Verdict

The defeat to Harrogate in the FA Cup was disappointing, particularly for a club with such a strong recent history in the competition, but Cowley is right, his side will need the full support of their fanbase tonight.

This sort of injury crisis is hardly a new experience for the Pompey boss, who had to deal with the same sort of issue at Huddersfield Town, and he’ll be hoping that his side’s recent momentum can help them have success this evening at Fratton Park.

In Wednesday, however, they face one of League One’s other in-form sides and Darren Moore’s outfit will be keen to bounce back from a disappointing cup defeat of their own recently – having lost 3-0 to Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.

If Cowley’s side can make a fast start and get the crowd going early, it could be absolutely vital.