Former Portsmouth manager and pundit Danny Cowley believes Bolton Wanderers have a strong chance of promotion if they were to reach the League One play-off final.

The Trotters secured a fifth placed finish with a 3-2 win at Bristol Rovers on Sunday to set up a tie against fourth-placed Barnsley, with the first leg to come at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday before the second leg at Oakwell on Friday night.

Ian Evatt's men are aiming for a second Wembley success this season after winning the Papa John's Trophy, beating eventual third tier champions Plymouth Argyle 4-0 last month.

Wanderers will be without influential defender Gethin Jones for the play-offs, but Evatt is confident about his side's prospects.

"I don’t sense any nerves. I sense a real steely determination to do well," Evatt told the club's official website.

"The players have trained great this week. They’ve been great all season, but I do feel like they have really come together since Wembley.

"We’ve had some adversity to deal with and we’ve come through that. Hopefully we can show everyone what we can do. We’ve done it once already this season and we want to try and replicate that performance again.

"We’re ready to go. We’re chomping at the bit and Saturday can’t come soon enough."

What did Danny Cowley say?

Cowley believes that if the Trotters can get past the Tykes, their previous Wembley experience could be a potentially decisive factor in the final.

"They (Barnsley) are going to play a Bolton team managed by Ian Evatt who wants to dominate the ball, likes to make the pitch very open and expansive, wants to play through opponents, has some real technical players and that makes for a really interesting game tactically," Cowley said on The Official EFL Podcast.

"Bolton have already had that success in the Papa John's to go to Wembley and win."

"That feeling of winning something was really important and Bolton will have experienced that and that would have given the group a real confidence," Cowley added.

"They're a good team, it's going to be a really interesting tie.

"I'll be interested to see who comes through, but if Bolton do beat Barnsley, I think Bolton at Wembley have already had a good experience of beating Plymouth and they could be right there or thereabouts."

Will Bolton Wanderers win the play-offs?

Cowley is right that having previous experience of winning at Wembley will be beneficial for the Trotters in the final, but they face a huge task against the Tykes first.

Michael Duff's side have been in indifferent form of late and are without a win in their last three games, while they may also be without captain Mads Anderson.

But the Tykes have been one of the form teams in the division over the second half of the season and their home form in particular has been outstanding, so it will be tough for the Trotters.

It is an incredibly evenly-matched tie that is difficult to call, but if Wanderers do progress to the final, they will certainly have a psychological advantage over their opponents.