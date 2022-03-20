Danny Cowley issues bold Gavin Bazunu verdict after Portsmouth’s clash with Wycombe

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that he believes that Gavin Bazunu is the best goalkeeper that he has worked with during his career.

Signed on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City in the previous summer transfer window, the Republic of Ireland international has managed to establish himself as a mainstay in Pompey’s starting eleven this season.

Bazunu marked his 36th league appearance of the 2021/22 campaign by claiming a clean-sheet in the club’s draw with Wycombe Wanderers yesterday.

Portsmouth would have suffered a defeat at Fratton Park if it wasn’t for Bazunu’s heroics as the keeper produced three fine saves to prevent the Chairboys from scoring.

The 20-year-old denied Anis Mehmeti in the first-half of this fixture as he saved an effort with his legs.

Following the break, Bazunu was called into action again as he blocked Sam Vokes’ effort before producing a great stop from Lewis Wing’s free-kick.

After this particular clash, Cowley decided to share a glowing verdict on Bazunu.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about Bazunu, the Pompey boss said: “He’s a top goalkeeper.

“He’s the best I’ve ever worked with.”

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has former Portsmouth man Romain Padovani ever played for a French club during his career? Yes No

Bazunu could be in line to feature for the Republic of Ireland in their friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania later this month before returning to Fratton Park ahead of Portsmouth’s clash with Bolton Wanderers on April 5th.

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Cowley has made this particular comment as Bazunu clearly has the talent required to play at a higher level in the future.

Bazunu has now kept 15 clean-sheets in the third-tier and will be keen to add to this particular tally in the closing stages of the season.

When he returns to the Etihad Stadium, it will be interesting to see whether City decide to keep him at the club next season.

Considering that Bazunu is unlikely to challenge Ederson for a place in the club’s starting eleven at this stage of his career, he could potentially be loaned out to a team in the Championship as featuring regularly in this division will further his development.