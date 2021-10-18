Danny Cowley issues battle cry to his Portsmouth players

Portsmouth face off against Ipswich in midweek in a crunch League One clash and Pompey boss Danny Cowley has told The Portsmouth News that his charges need to ‘try to respond’ in that fixture.

Ipswich are steadily starting to climb the table and have closed the gap on Portsmouth to just one point. Both sides will fancy their chances of a promotion push this season and therefore the game on Tuesday will be an important match.

The Tractor Boys also come into this game having lost only one of their last five fixtures – including a 6-0 domination of Doncaster.

Pompey on the other hand are in a much worse run of form. They’ve won only one of their last five third tier fixtures and although it came against high-flying Sunderland, they then went on to suffer a humbling 4-1 defeat to Rotherham at the weekend.

With his side struggling to get wins on the board, Cowley has now urged his charges to focus on the game against Ipswich and turn their fortunes around. He told The Portsmouth News: “We have to suck up the disappointment, we have to suck up the feeling of letting people down, we have to try to respond.

“You have to stand for something. We’re playing Tuesday night. We can’t affect what has happened, but you can influence what’s coming tomorrow and that’s what we’ll do.”

Cowley has been in charge at Fratton Park since the end of the last campaign and having achieved success with Lincoln, he looked like a shrewd appointment. Things haven’t gone quite the way he would have wanted yet but the side are still in the top half of the table and battling for a play-off spot, whilst also showing flashes of their brilliance along the way.

In that win over Sunderland, it looked like Portsmouth had finally clicked, only for the side to then fall back to their losing ways at the weekend. With a quick turnaround of games though, Cowley is certainly looking for a quick response and will be hoping his team provide one against Ipswich.

The Verdict

Danny Cowley’s experience speaks for itself and he is certainly a manager who can do the business at this level. Portsmouth will expect to be challenging for a promotion spot, so these losses are not good for the Fratton Park side.

The manager should be afforded time to implement the philosophy that he wants and to bring in the players that can play to it too and success should then come as it did at Lincoln. So far, he has failed to get his side playing consistently though but a big win and a good response from the Rotherham loss would be a big way to try and get their season started properly.