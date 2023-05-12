Former Portsmouth manager and pundit Danny Cowley believes Sunderland's home advantage in the first leg could be a potentially decisive factor in their Championship play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

The Black Cats sneaked into the final play-off place with a 3-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale on Monday to set up the tie with the Hatters, with the first leg to come at the Stadium of Light on Saturday before the second leg at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

Tony Mowbray's side come into the game on a nine-game unbeaten run, but they face a tough test against a Luton side who have avoided defeat in their last 14 matches.

The Black Cats are also dealing with a defensive injury crisis, with Mowbray confirming that Dan Ballard will miss the game at the weekend, leaving the club with no fit centre-backs, while Lyndon Gooch and Dennis Cirkin are both doubtful.

What did Danny Cowley say?

Cowley believes that if Sunderland attack the first leg, their home advantage could be crucial in determining who progresses to Wembley.

"They (Luton) play a Sunderland team with a hugely experienced manager in Tony Mowbray," Cowley said on The Official EFL podcast.

"I look at that squad, such a young squad, growing by the day, they won't fear Luton.

"I think the fact Sunderland are at home in the first game, I always look at this and I'm never quite sure where the advantage is because we know in football the first goal is so important statistically.

"So in a two-legged game, sometimes I think that the first game at home can be an advantage if the home team really attack it.

"Sometimes in the two-legged games, the first game can end up almost like a chess game and quite tactical.

"If the home team don't attack the game, they can almost waste the opportunity, so it'll certainly be an interesting tie."

Will Sunderland beat Luton Town?

Cowley is right that playing at home first could be a huge advantage for the Black Cats.

As Cowley points out, the Black Cats' young squad will be fearless and with the likes of Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts in their side, they will almost certainly attack the game.

It will be difficult to break down a resilient, well-organised Luton defence, while the Hatters' physicality and quality of Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo up front could cause problems for the injury-hit hosts.

The Black Cats' home form has been inconsistent this season, while the Hatters have not lost on the road since December, but it will be an intimidating atmosphere at the Stadium of Light for the visitors and the outcome may depend on who handles the pressure of the occasion.