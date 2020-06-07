Danny Cowley identifies ‘interesting’ Bundesliga trait as Huddersfield Town edge closer to action

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has stated that he has been watching the Bundesliga in order to try and find patterns for when his Terriers side returns to action on June 20th.

The club are currently battling down the wrong end of the table and with just nine games left, Cowley and his backroom staff will be hoping to ensure that the club do not slip into the relegation zone.

The Terriers’ first game back after the suspended period is against another club struggling near the bottom of the table in the form of Wigan Athletic. It will be imperative that the side come back with the same fitness and energy levels as a loss in this fixture could edge them closer to the drop.

Cowley has spoken of his interest into the Bundesliga, and is taking into account the lack of home advantage that will be apparent once the games are back on.

Speaking to Huddersfield’s official website, Cowley said: “We are looking at the Bundesliga who are leading the way in world football at the moment. It’s been really interesting to see the results and some of the patterns. Home advantage doesn’t seem to be such an advantage.

“The last time I looked only about 18% of teams at home have won games, usually with supporters it would be much higher than that, certainly that’ll be different.”

The Verdict

It’s a really big time for Huddersfield, and if they lose some of the big games against sides below them then they could well find themselves back into the bottom three.

The league is very congested at the bottom end of the table and a couple of defeats can change the whole outlook for any of the teams down there.

Cowley will be hoping that some of this research can come in handy in future games, and that he can begin building with his side ahead of another year in the Championship.