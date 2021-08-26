Danny Cowley identifies 23-year-old as Portsmouth transfer target

Portsmouth are interested in a loan move for Jordan Shipley in the final six days of the transfer window, according to Portsmouth.co.uk.

The versatile midfielder scored three goals as Coventry City successfully consolidated their second tier status last season, however with fierce competition for places at the Coventry Building Society Arena, first team opportunities look limited.

The 23-year-old would add a point of difference to Danny Cowley’s midfield contingent predominantly made up of more defensive minded players.

Shipley would bring experience of promotion from League One which he earned with the Sky Blues in 2019/20 and the versatility to cover more than one base in midfield.

Shipley has scored eight times and assisted seven in 65 games at third tier level, not a bad return from midfield, however it is his energy that sets him apart from other midfielders. Equally as effective out of possession with the intensity of his counter-pressing and appetite to do defensive work for the team.

Mark Robins would be losing a player he knows he can rely on, but one that at 23 should certainly be playing week in week out in the Football League.

The Verdict

This would be a very progressive addition for Pompey, who have made an excellent start to the season, their promotion from League One feels years overdue but in Danny Cowley they have a man with an infectious positive attitude and fresh ideas at Fratton Park, just the tonic following the dour and turgid Kenny Jackett era.

Shipley is just the type of player League One promotion contenders should be looking for, a player looking to develop with their best years ahead of them, yet with experience of playing at the level. Shipley would elevate the of Pompey midfield to a higher standard.

12 of these 25 Portsmouth facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 This weekend's opponents Wigan Athletic poached two of Portsmouth's players this summer. True or False? True False