Danny Cowley hints at potential Janaury departure for first-team Portsmouth player

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has suggested the club could loan out goalkeeper Alex Bass in the January transfer window, to give him more game time.

A graduate of Portsmouth’s academy, Bass has 39 appearances in all competitions for Pompey’s first-team since August 2016.

This season however, the 23-year-old has found game time hard to come by, with on loan Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazanu establishing himself as first-choice between the posts.

As a result, Bass has featured just twice in the league for Pompey since the start of the campaign.

Now it seems that that could convince Cowley to allow the goalkeeper to leave on a temporary basis next month, even if that could leave him short on options between the posts.

Speaking about Bass’ future, Cowley was quoted by Hampshire Live as saying: “It will weaken our squad but we have a duty to Alex [Bass] as a professional and as a person, especially given how little he played last season.”

As things stand, there are 18 months remaining on Bass’ contract with Portsmouth, securing his future at Fratton Park until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

You do have to give credit to Cowley for his approach here.

It seems the Portsmouth manager is clearly willing to do what is right for his players in terms of giving them the opportunities they need to develop and improve their own game.

Indeed, given Bazanu is only on loan from Manchester City, Bass may need to be Portsmouth’s number one next season.

Loaning him out for game time during the second half of this season could allow him to be better prepared for such a role, meaning this could work out for Pompey as well.

Even so, with little in terms of senior goalkeeping options other than Bazanu and Bass, you imagine they would have to bring another ‘keeper in for a move such as this to happen.