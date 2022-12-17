Danny Cowley hints at Portsmouth squad turnover as January looms

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has suggested that some players will have to leave the club if he is to sign all his targets in the January transfer window.

Cowley’s side are one of a number of clubs currently in the battle for a League One play-off spot, currently sitting eighth in the table, just two points adrift of the top six.

As a result, the Fratton Park club will be looking to make positive moves in the window, in order to give themselves a squad that can remain competitive in the battle for a place in the Championship.

It was a busy summer for Pompey in the transfer market, bringing in no fewer than 12 senior players prior to the window closing at the start of September.

Now it seems that while Cowley is eyeing further additions at the turn of the year, he is expecting to have to let other players in order for that to happen.

Speaking about his side’s plans for the January market, the Pompey boss told The News: “We know exactly what we need and what we want.

“But to get exactly what we need and what we want, there’s always going to be a need for probably one or two to go the other way because you always want to work with a balanced group and really competitive group.

“In terms of the current players we have, we’re in quite a good position with them in terms of the contract situation.

“There’s not too many going out of contract and the ones that are, the majority have club options, which no doubt we will take up. So, yeah, we know what we’d like.” The Verdict It would make sense for Portsmouth to move players on if they are to bring others in over January. After a busy summer transfer window, they do have well stocked squad at the minute, so they will need to make space for potential incomings, to avoid leaving Cowley with too big a squad to work with. Given there appears to be some uncertainty over the future of some of the club’s current loan players, and the fact certain others are approaching the end of their contracts, there are players who could be moved on at the turn of the year. With that in mind, is does look as though we could be seeing a busy January transfer window at Fratton Park.