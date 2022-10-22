Danny Cowley hints at ongoing Portsmouth transfer plan in key position

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has suggested the League One club will continue to look to the loan market to find their first choice goalkeeper in the future.

While last season saw Gavin Bazunu spend the campaign as Pompey’s number one while on loan from Manchester City.

This year, it is Josh Griffiths has joined on a temporary basis from West Brom to fill that role as the club’s first choice ‘keeper.

With other senior options in that position such as Craig MacGilivray and Alex Bass leaving the club permanently, the relatively inexperienced Josh Oluwayemi currently offering back-up between the posts.

Now it seems that with Cowley believing Oluwayemi and the out-on-loan Toby Steward are not yet ready to take on the number one spot, it is the loan market the club will continue to look to for an option in that position, beyond the end of this season.

Did these 20 ex-Portsmouth players ever score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 SOL CAMPBELL SCORED DID NOT SCORE

Speaking to The News about whether the loan market will continue to be the source of Portsmouth’s first-choice ‘keeper once Griffiths’ spell with the club ends, Cowley said: “I see that as the model at the moment in that position because I look at that position and it’s such a vital one.

“And the ones who are available to us in the loan market are significantly better than the ones who are available to us on permanents.

“The loan market is very interesting because we’ve have done well in it, particularly with Gavin, and that meant we got the next pick, if you like, and we were high up on other Premier League clubs’ radars. “We know this is a good environment to develop a young player and I think it’s great that we play at Fratton Park, which is a cauldron. There’s such an expectation and pressure which naturally attracts the Premier League club to us because they know that sending a player here, they will have an experience that will set them up for the next stage in their career. ‘So we’re very lucky in that respect. There’s some good options in the loan market.” The Verdict This does feel like it is a rather sensible approach for Cowley and Portsmouth to be taking. As the Pompey boss says, the club need to make sure they are getting the best possible option in that position, so if that means going in the loan market, that is what they should do. Indeed, that also keeps funds available for the club to potentially strengthen their outfield positions, which is obviously hugely important as well. It well however, be interesting to see if that perspective changes should Portsmouth return to the Championship next season, with the club currently well in the League One promotion race.