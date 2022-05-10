Danny Cowley highlights Huddersfield Town differences between relegation dogfight and promotion challenge

Former Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has credited Carlos Corberan with changing things up to inspire the team’s play-off push.

The current Portsmouth boss has praised the work of Carlos Corberan, who has taken the Terriers from 20th last season to 3rd in the table this term.

Cowley has claimed that tactical tweaks and defensive improvements have played a huge role in the side’s big change in fortune.

The team conceded 71 goals last season, but reduced that significantly to only 47 from 46 games in this Championship campaign.

The 43-year old, speaking on Quest, believes that the team still has an influence from Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play with the ball, but has shifted to a more pragmatic approach out of possession.

Cowley highlighted how the team now defends space as well as the man and credited Corberan for the improvements that have been seen from the likes of Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo.

“I think he’s been outstanding,” said Cowley, via Yorkshire Live.

“I think he’s done brilliantly. I’m so pleased for everyone involved in Huddersfield, particularly their supporters.

“I think they’ve found their identity again, recruited really well in the summer, recruited players from non-league [like] Sorba Thomas.”

“I think he’s probably changed the game idea a little.

“Still a little bit of that Bielsa style in possession but against the ball they’ve been much more pragmatic, defended the space as well as the man and Carlos deserves a lot of credit for what he’s done and the likes of Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo.”

Huddersfield will face Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals for a place at Wembley for a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

The first leg will be at Kenilworth Road, with the two sides set to meet on May 16.

The Verdict

The transformation of Huddersfield from a relegation contender to a promotion challenger in just 12 months has been really impressive.

Cowley highlighted a lot of what has propelled Corberan’s side forward so much, and it is always going to be a combination of many factors.

Not many would have considered Huddersfield to be fighting for an automatic promotion place at the start of the season so the club deserves an immense amount of credit for their campaign this year.

The team also still has a great chance of earning Premier League football, which would be a great step forward for this team to make.