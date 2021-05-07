Danny Cowley faces these Portsmouth dilemmas ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash with Accrington Stanley

Portsmouth are gearing up for what is the biggest game of their campaign as they aim to secure a place in the play-offs and try and battle for promotion.

Danny Cowley has managed to guide Pompey into the play-offs places with just one more game between themselves and a guaranteed place in the top-six. That is a good achievement considering the number of key injuries he has had to endure since taking over.

Pompey host Accrington Stanley knowing that they are in the best place to secure the sixth-place finish in League One. A win would be enough to guarantee their place whatever happens with Oxford United or Charlton Athletic in their meetings with Burton Albion and Hull City respectively.

Ahead of what is a huge game for Portsmouth, we take a look at some of the dilemmas facing Cowley heading into the game…

Whether to throw Jack Whatmough straight back into the side

One of the major team selection dilemmas that Cowley is facing heading into this vital clash, with Accrington is whether or not he should bring defender Jack Whatmough straight back in. That comes with the influential performer having now served the last of his four-game ban for the red card he picked up during their 1-0 defeat at MK Dons.

Cowley has already indicated that having the defender back available is a massive boost for his side and insisted that he has no concerns over bringing him right back into the fold. That suggests he will be handed the chance to step back into the team and make a difference for them against Accrington.

Whatmough will be needing to get straight back up to speed if he is selected as expected and will also need to ensure that he maintains his discipline. The last thing that Pompey can afford is for one of their players to receive a red card as that could make all of the difference.

How to handle Accrington’s attacking threats

This is a rare occasion of the last day of the season being played against a side that Portsmouth only played against a couple of weeks ago. The two sides met at Accrington at the end of April and Pompey were given a really tough game and suffered a lot of issues containing their opponents.

Portsmouth went into the break 2-0 down at Accrington, with Colby Bishop and Sean McConville finding the net and they were two players who were a threat throughout the game. In the end, Cowley’s side showed a lot of character to come from behind and turn the game on its head. They were then only denied a dramatic 3-2 win by a late own goal from John Marquis.

The game ended 3-3, and Accrington had 25 attempts on goal and ten of those were on target. If those levels of stats are repeated at Fratton Park, then it will be very difficult for them to secure all three points. Cowley needs to come up with a plan to combat some of their attacking strengths.

Whether to hand Jordy Hiwula some game time on injury return

Another major dilemma that Cowley will have to consider against Accrington is whether forward Jordy Hiwula is fit enough to make an impact on the game. The forward has missed the last ten matches in League One for Pompey after starting the new manager’s first match in charge.

Cowley has confirmed that Hiwula should be ready to be included in the squad for the final day showdown. However, it would still be a gamble to bring him onto the field if they were needing a goal in the second period.