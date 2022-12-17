Danny Cowley explains surprising Portsmouth decision after MK Dons defeat

Sean Raggett was left out of the Portsmouth side against MK Dons on Saturday afternoon for ‘tactical reasons’.

The centre-back hadn’t missed a league game for Pompey in the current campaign, so it was a real surprise that he was only on the bench as Danny Cowley’s side lost 2-0 to the relegation threatened visitors.

Of course, the result brought more spotlight on the decision, with Pompey not at all convincing defensively in what was a disappointing display.

And, speaking after the game to reporter Andrew Moon, it was confirmed that there were no fitness issues with Raggett, who was simply dropped.

“Head Coach Danny Cowley says he left Sean Raggett out for tactical reasons.”

This loss means it’s six games without a win for Pompey in League One and they’ve fallen to ninth in the table as a result, whilst they trail the play-off places by five points, although they do have games in hand on the sides above them.

It remains to be seen whether Raggett will be involved at Exeter on Boxing Day.

The verdict

This was a bold call and even though Cowley has said it was a tactical decision, you can be sure that some will feel there has been a disagreement because Raggett has been their best defender in the eyes of many.

Ultimately, the performance shows it was a decision that backfired and you would think that Raggett needs to be back in the team on Boxing Day.

But, this shouldn’t let others of the hook, as with or without Raggett there are many players who are underperforming and things need to change after a positive start.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.