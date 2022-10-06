Danny Cowley explains selection decision for Portsmouth over 25-year-old

Portsmouth have been boosted immensely by the presence of Colby Bishop in their side since the summer, with the striker becoming everything they needed and more in attack.

The forward joined on a permanent basis from Accrington Stanley during the transfer window and immediately solved a striking dilemma that the side had. However, he has not been selected for any of the club’s cup games, including their Papa John’s Trophy fixture in midweek. Now, boss Danny Cowley has revealed to The News that it comes down to managing his workload and ensuring he is fit enough to play a key part for them over the majority of the League One campaign.

The third tier outfit have been in fine form so far this season, with the club currently sat in fourth place and eyeing up not just a play-off spot but a potential automatic promotion place too. They have 21 points and are six off the top two but have two games in hand – so that gap can easily be closed.

A lot of their good form can be put down to the goalscoring exploits of Bishop, who has so far fired in seven goals in ten games. He also has an assist – meaning he averages just under one goal contribution a game so far this campaign.

Bishop then is already proving to be a key player for the Fratton Park outfit and boss Danny Cowley has now reiterated the importance of keeping the 25-year-old fit and managing his workload appropriately. Speaking about the striker, Danny Cowley said: “Colby has a heavy workload and when you’re a number nine and playing up against two ugly centre-halves, sometimes three, it makes sense to move it around.

“We knew that Colby was mobile, if they’re not mobile it restricts the way we want to play, so that’s important. However, you must be intelligent with your selection. We would love for them to be able to play every game, they would love to be able to play every game – but they’re human beings.”

The Verdict

Danny Cowley is probably making the right call when it comes to how he uses Colby Bishop so far this season.

If the player was to go down injured in a Papa John’s Trophy game – and he would then subsequently be ruled out of league action – it could be really damaging to Portsmouth’s hopes of a promotion from the third tier this campaign. His goals and drive have been key and if they came out of the side, they might struggle.

It is therefore not worth the manager playing the striker in games like midweek, where there is not as much perhaps riding on the result. The squad has plenty of depth to it and they are able to rotate and utilise their options well though to ensure that they can still win every game that they play in.

With the league no doubt the priority though, it will be vital to ensure Bishop is fit for the League One season.