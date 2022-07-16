Danny Cowley explains Portsmouth decision over 11-goal winger’s exit

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has explained the reasons behind the departure of Marcus Harness from the club.

The now former Portsmouth winger has exited Fratton Park after three years with the club.

The 26-year old has been an important player for the team in his time with Pompey, scoring 32 goals and earning 22 assists in 134 appearances in all competitions.

However, he will be competing for Ipswich Town next season, having made the switch to Portsmouth’s League One rivals in a deal that was announced on Friday night.

But the Pompey boss believes the timing was right for Harness to depart the club.

He praised the forward, but insisted that the offer from the Tractor Boys was too good to turn down, which led to the decision to let him leave.

“We’re sad to say goodbye to Marcus, who was a key player for us last season – both with his goals and assists,” said Cowley, via the club’s official website.

“He’s someone who I think has Championship quality, but ultimately it was the right time for him to move on.

“And with only a year left on his contract, it makes good business sense for us and gives us some flexibility in further developing our squad. I’m sure all our supporters will join me in wishing Marcus the very best for his career and we appreciate his efforts in a Pompey shirt.”

Quiz: The big Portsmouth FC summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 What position did Portsmouth finish in the league last season? 6th 8th 10th 12th

Harness previously played for Burton Albion before making the move to Portsmouth.

The Englishman had his best season for attacking output last campaign, scoring 11 and assisting six goals as Cowley’s side finished 10th in the third division table.

Portsmouth’s upcoming campaign gets underway on July 30 with an away trip to face Sheffield Wednesday.

The Verdict

With Joe Pigott coming in to Portsmouth, there is some solace for supporters that the club is looking to improve the first team squad.

But the side struggled a lot with scoring goals last season, so losing someone capable of finding the back of the net semi-consistently is a big blow.

Pigott has shown he can be prolific at this level himself, so the hope will be that he picks back up his good form for Cowley’s side.

But other improvements will be needed this summer in order to bridge the gap to the top six if Portsmouth want to compete for promotion this season.