Danny Cowley explains key Portsmouth team tweak ahead of big clash v Charlton Athletic

Danny Cowley deployed a back three system for the first time in the league this season in Portsmouth’s midweek draw with high flying Plymouth Argyle.

The Pompey boss explained his pre-match tactical considerations ahead of Pompey’s trip to The Valley when he spoke to Portsmouth.co.uk.

He said: “I like the vertical patterns the back three can give you, though but you then have to build behind it.

“It got thrown on us a bit (against Plymouth) and we will get the chance to develop a plan B. But even if you have the whole group together, it takes six weeks to master plan A!”

It sounds as if the former Lincoln City man is still undecided, despite being pleased with the way it panned out against the Green Army, Cowley will be aware of the different type of threat Charlton Athletic pose and how he can best combat that.

These two were expected to be top six rivals this season but Pompey occupy a mid table spot and the Addicks the relegation zone after eight outings. All that points towards a cracking atmosphere at The Valley this Saturday with both sides desperate to climb the table with a win.

Should Cowley come out on top there could be significant implications on the Charlton dugout.

The Verdict

Pompey will be buoyant from Sean Raggett’s last gasp equaliser in midweek where Charlton were pegged back to draw with Gillingham.

If Cowley can get the best out of the highlight reel duo of Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis then Pompey have a ticket into the top six of League One, the latter is one yellow card away from a suspension and the former has only shown his capabilities in flashes this term. With Charlton looking brittle defensively in recent weeks the midfield battle will be key to who comes out on top in South London.

Home advantage has Charlton narrow favourites but Cowley will be quietly confident of upsetting the frustrated home crowd.