Danny Cowley discusses January interest in key Huddersfield man

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has admitted that there is interest in Terriers striker Karlan Grant ahead of the January transfer window, but insists the club have yet to receive an official approach for the 22-year-old.

Grant has been in prolific form for Huddersfield so far this season, scoring 12 goals in 24 league appearances for the Terriers since the start of the campaign.

That has inevitably seen Grant linked with a move to the Premier League, with top-flight duo Bournemouth and Wolves both said to be interested in a move for the striker.

Speaking about that interest in Grant with the transfer window now less than a week away, it seems Cowley is optimistic about retaining the services of his key man, with the Huddersfield boss telling The Examiner: “There is interest but nothing from any club in terms of formal communication.

“There will always be murmurs, won’t there, Sometimes I get asked about players we’ve been linked to who I’ve never even heard of, so this is football.”

Discussing his own side’s chances of recruiting in January, Cowley continued: “This is how football works and we understand that, but we are trying to do our work quietly, behind the scenes, and there is an awful lot of work that’s gone into our recruitment to this point.

“For us it’s 80% to 90% of the job, and if you can recruit well it gives you a real chance.

“So we are working really hard to try and bring some players in who will make the starting XI significantly better for the challenges we will face in the second half of the season.”

Grant only joined Huddersfield last January, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract that is set to keep Grant at the John Smith’s Stadium until the summer of 2022, with the Terriers holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

I think this will be a big relief for those associated with Huddersfield.

You only need to look at Grant’s record since he arrived at the club to see how important he is to this side, so they are unlikely to want to lose him under any circumstances.

While that influence means there will inevitably be interest there, while it is just that, Huddersfield ought to still be confident that they can keep hold of the striker beyond the end of January.

Indeed, with Grant’s contract at the club not set to expire for some time yet, they should be under no pressure to sell him at any point in the next few weeks, regardless of whether or not that interest materialises into a genuine bid for the 22-year-old.