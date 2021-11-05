Danny Cowley details Portsmouth’s transfer plans

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has hinted to The News that he may need to move players on in order to bring new additions in come the turn of the January transfer window.

The South Coast side are currently occupying 14th place in the Sky Bet League One table after an inconsistent start to the season and will be seeking to recover moving forwards.

Pompey recruited heavily during the summer and saw their fair share of player turnover, however there are a few individuals within the current team who attempted to leave but were unsuccessful in their attempts to engineer a move away from Fratton Park.

Now Cowley has spoken about his plans for the upcoming window, as he stated the following recently:

“How I always work is if in January there are players not playing who are out of contract in the summer, and I don’t believe we will renew their contract – I will look them in the eye and have that honest conversation with them over that period.

“I owe that to them and I owe it to the football club because everyone needs clarity.

“If they are not in the team, not playing regularly and are coming out of contract we have to be fair to them to give them the opportunity to move.”

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Portsmouth academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 1) Jason Pearce Yes No

Cowley also indicated in the same report that both a striker and a central defender were the clear priorities for Pompey when the window opens, which suggests that some room needs to be made in those areas.

Therefore the likes of Ellis Harrison and Paul Downing could be pushed out after falling out of favour on the South Coast.

The Verdict

It will certainly be interesting to see what Pompey do in the January window as there are sure to be plenty of players that are thrown their way, be it free agents or loanees.

Shipping fringe players out is something that they will have to look at first as their squad is slightly heavy right now, so that will be the first challenge for Cowley and co.

It is certainly something that is easier said than done and they may struggle to get some players out the door.

Overall their business will hinge on whether they can make that happen or not.