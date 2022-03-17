Danny Cowley details Portsmouth squad boost ahead of Wycombe clash

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has confirmed that Michael Jacobs will make a return to the squad from injury when Wycombe Wanderers visit Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Pompey’s eight-match unbeaten run was snapped at the hands of Plymouth Argyle earlier in the week, with the Pilgrims winning the Dockyard Derby 1-0 at Home Park.

It was the second game in a row where Pompey failed to score – that hasn’t really been an issue in recent weeks after plundering four past Doncaster Rovers and Accrington Stanley as well as three against Fleetwood Town, Oxford United and Crewe Alexandra.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Portsmouth players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Age now: 51 Signed from: Man City Left for: Bristol City David James Michael Brown Ricardo Rocha Hayden Mullins

Cowley is set to receive a big boost though this weekend with the return of Jacobs after a month-long layoff.

The 30-year-old has been suffering from a knee injury that was picked up during a training session, with the attacking midfielder missing Pompey’s last six League One matches.

Having scored five goals this season and assisted a further four in 23 matches in all competitions, Jacobs’ return to action will be one that is much anticipated.

“Michael’s trained all week which has been good,” Cowley said, per the Portsmouth News.

“We could’ve maybe risked him on Tuesday but it would’ve been a risk and now he’s got a few training sessions under his belt, he’ll be in a good place to hit the ground running on Saturday.

“We miss Michael’s guile and creativity and it was really frustrating that he got injured so innocuously in a moment where he was playing at the top of his game.

“I think we’ve really missed Michael’s pace in the transition.” The Verdict He was close to sealing a move to Ipswich Town in the summer, but since then Jacobs has been a real key figure for Pompey when he’s been fit. With injuries last season as well, Jacobs was sporadically used by Cowley in 2020-21 but it’s clear to see this season that he brings a lot whenever he’s in the team. Jacobs compliments the younger and quicker duo of Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis well – that trio is fearsome for any League One defence to play against. His return on Saturday against the Chairboys could solve Pompey’s two-match goalless streak – it’s not a crisis by any stretch of the imagination but any little bit of added creativity will help.