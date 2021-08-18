Danny Cowley details Portsmouth team news ahead of trip to Doncaster Rovers

Marcus Harness and Clark Robertson were injury enforced half time substitutes in Portsmouth’s 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday evening, but Danny Cowley relieved fans that their absences are not set to be long term, on the club’s website.

Clark Robertson has taken the armband upon arrival at Fratton Park, following his release from Rotherham United and has been a key figure at the heart of the Pompey defence that is yet to concede a goal in three League One outings thus far.

Marcus Harness has chipped in with a goal and an assist in the opening trio of fixtures, so you can understand the fans’ concern when they were both removed at the interval on Tuesday evening.

Cowley said: “They were both in early for treatment on Wednesday to get the inflammation down.

“We want that to happen as quickly as possible in order for us to be able to make an assessment on the injuries.

“Neither of them can feel it while they’re walking, which is obviously a positive thing, but it’s too early to say just yet.

“We don’t anticipate either of them being out for too long, though, and are still hopeful for the weekend.”

Being available for the weekend is a huge boost with Pompey travelling to Richie Wellens’ Doncaster Rovers who are in desperate need of a result having lost all three matches so far.

The Verdict

This is welcome news for all Portsmouth supporters, when on-song Harness is one of the most dangerous attackers in the third tier and with the uncertainty around the state of their current squad during the transfer window, an injury to a key player can have a greater negative impact.

Robertson has not put a foot wrong since joining up with the squad, with Pompey yet to concede in the league with him on the pitch, there is still doubt over whether they will both start the game at the Keepmoat Stadium but the early signs are good.

Danny Cowley’s men have made an outstanding start to the campaign and have their chances to extend Rovers’ misery and stretch their win streak to four boosted by this update.

