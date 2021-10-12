Danny Cowley delivers verdict on Portsmouth summer signing ahead of Sutton clash

Danny Cowley has been impressed with Norwich City loanee Gassan Ahadme since his summer move, despite not seeing much game time.

The Portsmouth boss told The News that his work rate and professionalism are two factors that have thoroughly impressed him thus far.

Ahadme, who could return to Portsmouth’s starting XI for today’s clash against Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The 20-year-old, who enjoyed an excellent pre-season in front of goal, netted eight times in four matches whilst on trial, scoring goals against Championship opposition too.

Speaking to The News, Cowley addressed Ahadme’s situation: “Gassan did really well against Bournemouth last week with two lovely goals, while put one on a plate for George as well.

“His attitude to work is exceptional, we are all with him as a boy, you can’t help but like the way he conducts himself. He’s so professional, so focused, really conscientious in his work.

“When you see young players with that much drive then you’re always pleased when they get the rewards their hard work deserves.

“That’s why I was so pleased with the game against a strong Bournemouth team. It wasn’t their under-23s either, who played Arsenal that night.”

The verdict

Ahadme was full of confidence in pre-season, proving to know where the back of the net was against very strong opposition.

His energy, desire, and ability in front of goal is undoubted, but as Ahadme himself previously admitted, he has struggled to adapt to the tactical side of the game.

However, he is still just 20 years old, and whilst pre-season raised expectations around Fratton Park, he is a player who will keep improving throughout this year.

Another Cup clash should help build his confidence, and if he can find the back of the net, then he will have every chance of kicking on and cementing himself into the starting lineup.