Danny Cowley reveals Portsmouth’s stance on Manchester United and Chelsea trialists

New Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that recent trialists Max Taylor and Pierre Ekwah have been discussed as potential new signings he looks to boost his squad for next season, despite only being initially contracted to manage Pompey until the end of the current campaign.

Taylor and Ekwah, who are set to be released from Manchester United and Chelsea at the end of the season, featured for Pompey’s reserve side over two weeks ago as they defeated Luton Town’s under-21 side 2-1.

But with a change of manager occurring since then, fans assumed that the club’s interest would be over – but that isn’t the case at all.

Cowley has revealed that he has been in touch with the club’s head of recruitment Phil Boardman over 21-year-old centre-back Taylor and 19-year-old French midfielder Ekwah and he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of either of them joining up with the club at the start of next season.

“We have spoken about them both and if we can get the opportunity to look at any player we think is good enough to play for Pompey, if there’s an opportunity to try before you buy then that’s a really good thing to be able to do,” Cowley told the Portsmouth News.