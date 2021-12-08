Danny Cowley delivers update on Portsmouth duo Lee Brown and Joe Morrell

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has confirmed that Lee Brown missed yesterday’s clash due an ongoing issue with his hamstring.

Cowley also admitted that he is hoping that Joe Morrell will be fit enough to feature for Pompey in their clash with Morecambe this weekend.

The Wales international was forced to watch on from the sidelines last night as Portsmouth were held to a 0-0 draw by Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park.

Pompey were unable to break down a resilient Owls side as goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell produced a number of impressive saves for the visitors.

Although Portsmouth pushed for a winner in the closing stages of the clash following Massimo Luongo’s dismissal, Wednesday held on to clinch a point.

In the absence of Brown, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild featured at left wing-back in Tuesday’s meeting with the Owls.

Hackett-Fairchild could be in line to make his 19th league appearance of the season when Pompey face Morecambe.

Ahead of this fixture, Cowley has shared an update on Morrell and Brown.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about Morrell, the Pompey boss said: “It takes a lot for Joe to be unavailable.

“We’re hoping [to have him available] Saturday, obviously.”

Making reference to Brown, Cowley added: “Lee had obviously felt his hamstring going into Gillingham last week.

“He was able to train going into Gillingham, he then had a fitness test on the morning of Gillingham, passed that.

“He then did the warm-up and could feel it and wasn’t happy, so he was out of the squad.

1 of 18 Changed stadium permanently? Yes No

“We then scanned it and it came back completely clear, no disruption of any fibres.

“He trained all week, felt good and then came on Saturday and felt it in the same area.

“We then scanned it again Monday and now it’s showing something.

“It is about as clear as mud for me, I don’t know.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Brown has managed to produce some eye-catching performances for Portsmouth in League One in recent months, this latest update is a blow as the defender is still struggling to overcome his current issue.

As well as providing five direct goal contributions in the third-tier, Brown has managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.67 at this level.

As for Morrell, it is important that Cowley doesn’t rush the midfielder back into action as he could risk the possibility of another injury setback.

Providing that Brown and Morrell are both able to feature regularly for the club in the second-half of the season, they could help Pompey launch a push for a top-six finish in League One.