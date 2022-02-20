Danny Cowley delivers update on Michael Jacobs’ situation at Portsmouth

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that Michael Jacobs has sustained a knee injury.

Pompey would have been hoping to seal all three points in their showdown with Crewe Alexandra yesterday.

However, this particular showdown was postponed due to heavy rain at the Mornflake Stadium.

Jacobs would not have been able to make an appearance in this particular fixture as a result of an injury setback that he suffered in training last week.

The 30-year-old has been utilised on a sporadic basis by Cowley in the third-tier this season as he has been limited to just four starts at this particular level.

Despite the fact that Jacobs has not been able to hold down a position in Pompey’s side, he has still demonstrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods for the club.

During the 15 league appearances that he has made for Portsmouth in the current term, Jacobs has scored four goals and has provided his team-mates with three assists.

Ahead of Portsmouth’s meeting with Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday, Cowley has shared an injury update on Jacobs.

Speaking to The News about the winger, Cowley said: “It’s a knee injury for Michael.

“He has really got going so it’s frustrating.

“He’s been in a really good rhythm for us.

“He got through a three-game week which was fantastic.

“Then he trained Monday and Tuesday, had a recovery day Wednesday and then it happened on Thursday in an unopposed drill.”

Cowley later added: “It’s a strained cruciate which sounds bad, but there’s no disruption to the fibres.

“Hopefully he’ll be out for a few weeks, we are hopeful it will be short term.”

The Verdict

This is a significant blow for Jacobs as he would have been determined to push on after delivering some fantastic performances for Portsmouth at this level.

The winger was directly involved in goals during the club’s clashes with Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Burton Albion in recent weeks.

Set to miss the club’s meeting with Shrewsbury, Jacobs will be hoping that his team-mates are able to step up to the mark in his absence.

Currently 11th in League One, Portsmouth could potentially climb the standings if they pick up positive results in the absence of Jacobs.