Danny Cowley delivers update as long-term Portsmouth future remains unclear

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed that he hasn’t had talks with the hierarchy at Fratton Park over his own future.

The former Lincoln chief was named as Kenny Jackett’s successor in March on a deal until the end of the campaign and he enjoyed a brilliant start to life as Pompey boss, guiding them to four consecutive victories.

A slight dip followed, but Cowley’s men got back to winning ways against Bristol Rovers last time out, which leaves Pompey outside the play-off places on goal difference with three games to play.

And, reporter Andrew Moon revealed how Cowley explained to the press that his only focus is on winning promotion, not about his own future.

“Boss Danny Cowley says he hasn’t had any further discussions with the club’s hierarchy over his future beyond this summer and is purely focusing on the final three matches.”

Cowley’s start as Portsmouth boss has impressed the fans and he will be nailed on to land the job if he does take the club back to the Championship.

The verdict

You can understand why the Portsmouth owners don’t want to hold talks about Cowley’s future now as they won’t want to do anything that can distract the team.

Plus, you can be sure that the terms and talks are going to differ depending on what division the club are in.

What you can say is that Cowley has done a good job since taking over and he appears to be a very good fit for the club, so a long-term deal would make sense and you can’t imagine it will be a problem to sort.

