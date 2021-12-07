Danny Cowley delivers mixed Portsmouth injury update ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed that George Hirst and Joe Morrell could be involved against Sheffield Wednesday this evening, but Louis Thompson is facing a spell on the sidelines.

Pompey trail tonight’s opponents by one position and one point, so it’s a huge game at Fratton Park as the two look to potentially end the night in the play-off places.

However, there was mixed news on the injury front for the hosts, with Cowley providing an update on several players when speaking to the club’s media, including Morrell and Hirst who missed the weekend FA Cup defeat to Harrogate through illness.

“It’s been a challenge and does seem to be one thing after another at the moment. Joe and George have been back in training on Monday – we’ll have to see whether they’re fit enough to start or be used from the bench.

“Louis has strained a muscle at the bottom of the abdominals. We’ll have to wait and see with him, but anticipate he’ll be out for around three-four weeks.”

Even though they lost in the cup, Cowley’s men have been flying in the league, as they search for a fifth consecutive victory against Wednesday.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s pleasing for Pompey that Morrell and Hirst are back training, and you can imagine they will both be desperate to play tonight, particularly Hirst against his former club.

Of course, the news about Thompson is a blow, especially as Pompey are preparing to embark on a very busy and important period of the season.

But, Cowley has a good squad to choose from and he will back those who start tonight to be able to get a result in tonight’s huge game.

