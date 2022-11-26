Danny Cowley delivers firm response to questions over Portsmouth player after recent dip in form

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has hit back at suggestions that there are issues with the attitude of his side’s on loan attacker Josh Koroma.

After seemingly dropping down the pecking order at parent club Huddersfield Town, Koroma secured a season-long loan move to Portsmouth on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Things initially started well for the winger at Fratton Park, as he scored four goals in as many games during his first month with the club.

However, Koroma has since failed to find the net again, and after some quiet performances, there have been some questions levelled at the 24-year-old over his attitude.

Now though, it seems that Cowley believes there is no issue with the winger’s approach when he is on the pitch, and is simply down to his style of play.

Speaking to The News about Koroma amid his recent quiet spell and some of the criticism that has come his way, Cowley said: “Josh Koroma is very composed as a player and that means he has that moment extra.

"It allows him to be very calm and execute technically. Sometimes people get the wrong perception of those type players. It's so unfair and so untrue. "Josh is really focussed, dedicated and determined to make the most of his undoubted natural ability."

Cowley was also keen to point out Koroma's impact off the bench in Tuesday night's EFL Trophy win over Ipswich, as he added: "Josh had a good start and was really good when he came on Tuesday night in a slightly different role. "He put a lovely cross in for Colby, had a good chance himself hitting the side-netting and then provided the assist for Zak's goal. He has some real quality." The Verdict This does feel like some rather good man management from Danny Cowley. It has been a tough time that Koroma has had to endure recently, and the scrutiny he has been under may not have helped him. To have the backing of his manager, as he clearly does here from Cowley, should therefore give him something of a welcome lift to his confidence and mindset. Indeed, there is now doubt that Koroma does have the quality to make a significant impact for Portsmouth at this level, and it will be interesting to see if this staunch defence of him from Cowley, does have an effect on the discussions around his upcoming performances for the club.