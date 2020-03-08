Danny Cowley delivers bold Leeds United claim following Huddersfield defeat

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has suggested that Leeds United are the best team in the Championship, and that the Whites will earn promotion to the Premier League come the end of the campaign.

Leeds managed to secure another vital three points that took them back to the top of the table, with a typically controlled and dominant performance, with the Whites taking an early lead through Luke Ayling and adding a second through Patrick Bamford six minutes after half time.

That win now means that Lees have secured five successive wins in the league and have kept clean sheets in each of those wins.

Speaking to FLW after the game, Cowley suggested that Leeds are by far the best side in the division in terms of the quality of their play, insisting promotion is inevitable.

“The manager. They have some really good players as well. I’m going to be really interested to see when they go up how they do in the Premier League. It’s when, not if. They’re the best team in the division by miles.”

The verdict

These comments reflect just how much respect Marcelo Bielsa’s side command from their opponents and also demonstrate how much Leeds have managed to turn around their form since their defeat at Nottingham Forest, which had left their promotion hopes in doubt.

Cowley’s side did all they could to try and make life difficult for Leeds at Elland Road, but the Whites’ quality and patience in possession eventually proved to be too much for them to take anything from the game – and Leeds were deserved winners for the fifth game in a row.

This latest win has seen Leeds climb back to the top of the table and open up a seven point gap on Fulham, which is a lead that they look very unlikely to relinquish at this stage in the campaign, so Cowley is probably right to suggest it is only a matter of time before they go up.

It will be interesting, as Cowley suggests to see what Leeds manage to perform like in the Premier League should they get there, with the Whites unlikely to be wanting to change their style of play too much, which would make them a really interesting prospect in the top-flight.