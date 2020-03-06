Danny Cowley confirms positive Kamil Grabara update for Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has confirmed that Kamil Grabara is available for selection against Leeds United at the weekend following his concussion protocol.

The on-loan Liverpool ‘keeper had been an important member of the squad but was dealt a huge blow for his season when he had to be stretchered off in the 2-1 win over Hull City back in January following a collision with Christopher Schindler in the second half.

The hefty coming-together saw Grabara down for a lengthy period before being taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for two nights as he recovered from a concussion.

He has since not been able to make an appearance for the Terriers as he went through the mandatory protocols regarding concussion, seeing him train lightly and progressing through the days before he featured Huddersfield’s under-23s side this week against Blackpool.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels before the Leeds United trip on Saturday, Danny Cowley has provided a positive fitness update on Grabara:

DC: “@Kamil_Grabara1 is available for selection which gives us some competition in the goalkeeping department. “He played really well against a strong Blackpool side, it’s really good to have him back.”#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 6, 2020

Grabara will be fit to travel to Elland Road tomorrow but might have to settle for a spot on the bench after Jonas Lossl re-signed for the club to cover his absence and has done so very well so far, meaning there isn’t much reason to make changes.

Can you name Huddersfield’s last 15 top scorers?

1 of 15 Who topped the Huddersfield scoring charts during their debut year in the Premier League in 17/18? Rajiv van La Parra Laurent Depoitre Aaron Mooy Steve Mounie

The verdict

The Terriers have been handed a very strong boost with the return of Grabara who has proven he is more than capable of playing at this level this season.

Cowley is spoilt for choice now with two first-team ‘keepers of good quality battling for the number one jersey.

A trip to Elland Road might be daunting for Huddersfield tomorrow but their recent performances make for good reading and they should travel with a lot of confidence.

The signing of Lossl for cover was a very shrewd move in a very strong window for Cowley and he will be hoping for another strong performance at Elland Road.