Danny Cowley confirms major Portsmouth player boost

With most EFL teams on an international break right now – including Portsmouth – it should give sides plenty of time to nurse their injured players back to full health.

One player who could be back in the reckoning at the beginning of April after this rest period is Michael Jacobs, with the player coming off the bench for a small cameo in their last fixture against Wycombe.

With some time on the sidelines and on the training field now, he could be back in starting contention for their clash against Bolton.

If that is the case, then Cowley will be ecstatic, with the Pompey boss telling The News that he was ‘knee-sliding’ when he found out that the 30-year-old could feature again.

Speaking about the player’s return, he said: “We knew we were going to get Michael Jacobs back [in this period] – which is a major plus. We were knee-sliding when we knew we were going to get Michael back.

“He was in his best moment of the season when he picked up his injury, so to have him back for the final run of games will lift everybody.” Jacobs has featured in 16 League One games so far this campaign, with five goals and two assists despite playing on both the wing and even in midfield on some occasions. It’s meant that he has already become a fairly important player for Pompey based on his goal contributions, so it has been even worse to see him on the sidelines. Up until the club’s last game against Wycombe, he hadn’t featured since a 4-0 victory over Doncaster in the middle of February. Previous to that, he had bagged both a goal and assist in a win over Burton – and it shows how much he does add to the Pompey team when he is in it. To have him back for the last run of games then could be a big boost to the League One side’s play-off hopes. The Verdict Michael Jacobs has been excellent since coming to Portsmouth and this season he has been superb in front of goal for the League One side. To see him have to sit out on plenty of games this season then will be a blow for Danny Cowley. It might be a question of, what could he have offered had he not been injured? Would there have been a few more points accumulated and would they be in the play-off spots now? Regardless of those questions, Jacobs can certainly help his side to push on towards those play-off places now. There is an interesting run of games coming up and the side will need as many players to be as fit as possible to keep picking up points. If they could land a top six spot, then Jacobs could eventually even fire the team back up and into the Championship – and that would make him a Pompey hero if he did manage to do that.