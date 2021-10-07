Danny Cowley casting eyes over potential signings for Portsmouth as January transfer window looms

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has been keeping tabs on some Premier League academy sides over the course of the last week, having been spotted watching Arsenal and Bournemouth’s Under-21 sides face off according to Hampshire Live.

The Fratton Park outfit are currently sat in the top half of League One and will fancy their chances at trying to finally seal a promotion back to the Championship.

The former Huddersfield boss has compiled a fairly solid squad at League One level and last weekend masterminded a superb 4-0 win over high-flying Sunderland. He’ll be hoping that it will kick them on now for the remainder of the season and bag the manager – and the club – yet another promotion.

However, it appears the manager is already potentially on the lookout for more players to bolster his squad in the winter transfer window to ensure that his side can compete throughout the remaining 35 games.

According to the report, he was spotted in the stands during the game between Arsenal and Bournemouth’s academy teams and could have been casting his eye over some potential permanent or loan signings in January.

It’s not clear exactly who the Portsmouth boss was there to watch but he’s clearly doing his homework in terms of preparing for the next transfer window.

There were a number of young prospects who featured so any of them could be on the watchlist for Cowley, as he compiles a list of players that he may like to sign for the club.

The Verdict

Portsmouth are one of those teams that are always – or at least seem to be – there or thereabouts at the end of the season in League One. They’re always battling at the right end of the table and they’ll be hoping that Cowley is finally the man to take the next step with the Fratton Park side and get them a promotion.

Doing some recon of another game is understandable and especially if he wants to perhaps run the rule over potential incomings in January. Ensuring you have a good enough squad to be able to compete throughout the season is vital, especially considering how long the third tier season is.

Although it is unclear who he was keeping an eye on, the fact he is even using his spare time to look at potential signings could be good news for Pompey fans who will want to bring in the right talent to seal that promotion in January.