Danny Cowley addresses West Brom player’s future at Portsmouth amid recall option

Portsmouth welcome managerless MK Dons to Fratton Park this Saturday, as the South Coast side look to break into the top six.

Pompey didn’t play last weekend as the snowy conditions that swept across the country had it’s toll on the football.

Portsmouth’s last outing in the league was their 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers, a game that the South Coast club were outclassed in.

Ahead of their return to action in the league, Danny Cowley has been speaking about West Bromwich Albion loanee Josh Griffiths.

The 21-year-old joined Pompey in the summer on a season-long loan deal and has gone on to play 22 times so far, keeping seven clean sheets.

It is understood the Baggies can recall Griffiths in January, but whether that is triggered remains to be seen. However, Cowley is keen to see him stay for the rest of the season.

Cowley told The News: “Yes (he thinks Griffiths will stay). We certainly hope he will be here. This is his third loan and I think he’s improving by the day.

“It’s always great to work with young players, and he’s a boy who’s growing and improving. We know he’s at top keeper and we’ve been pleased with him.

“Someone like Griffiths, if he’s able to fulfil his potential, which is huge, he’s going to be a future West Brom player and a huge asset to their organisation.

“I think it’s been a really good loan for all parties. Firstly, and most importantly, for the player and then for both clubs. He’s been really consistent and we’ve been pleased with his form.”

Cowley went on to add that the goalkeeper’s mentality was a big appeal in bringing him to Fratton Park.

Cowley added: “Josh is a mature boy. It’s never easy following someone like Gavin Bazunu, but he’s been able to take that in his stride.

“It was that maturity in his character that really drew us to him, which was a key part of his decision to bring us here. He’s 21 going on 30, and I say that as a compliment because he’s mature beyond his year.”

The Verdict

The young goalkeeper, who is contracted to the Baggies until the summer of 2025, is building on his loan spell from last season at Lincoln City.

Since joining Portsmouth, Griffiths has improved his development and gained viable experience playing regular first team football at a decent level.

If Carlos Corberan has a plan to make Griffiths his number one this season, then West Brom should bring the goalkeeper back to the club. However, if they don’t plan on playing the 21-year-old regular then he may as well continue at Fratton Park and get another season-long loan under his belt.