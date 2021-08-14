Danny Cowley addresses Portsmouth’s transfer plans as end of window looms

Portsmouth’s transfer business is far from done this summer as manager Danny Cowley has revealed that he would ideally like two more loan signings before the end of the window.

Pompey struggled earlier in the summer to tie down some of their top stars, with the likes of Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor being offered reduced terms to remain at the club and ultimately they departed to other League One clubs, along with Ben Close and Craig MacGillivray.

It appeared that Cowley’s incoming transfer business may be restricted to just free agents and loans, with experience such as Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman and Shaun Williams arriving at Fratton Park, as well as young loanees Gavin Bazunu, Gassan Ahadme and George Hurst.

Portsmouth fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Pompey transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Sean Raggett joined on a free transfer from? Norwich Ipswich Leyton Orient Barnet

Portsmouth though spent a fee on Wales international Joe Morrell from Luton Town this week and that may be all the money that Cowley is allowed to splash this summer as he heads back towards the loan market to fill out his squad.

“We have still got the loans, and I will use the loans,” Cowley said on transfer plans between now and August 31, per the Portsmouth News.

“I would go to five loans, perhaps one more depending on the value I can get.” The Verdict Football League clubs are able to name at most five loan players in a squad, so Cowley is clearly trying to maximise that quota. It makes complete sense considering Pompey are trying to cut their cloth accordingly when it comes to wages after so many months of playing behind closed doors, and there’s plenty of youngsters looking for game-time in the EFL who they can take a chance on. Cowley’s loans may not just be restricted to Premier League teens though – there are Championship players who aren’t in the picture at their clubs that could be worth a look at by Portsmouth but it has to be right for the club and they would have to fit into Cowley’s system.