Danny Cowley addresses Portsmouth future amid contract rumours

Danny Cowley has insisted that there’s been no talks regarding his future as Portsmouth head coach due to the situation the club find themselves on the pitch.

The former Lincoln and Huddersfield boss arrived at Fratton Park in late March to replace the long-serving Kenny Jackett after results had nosedived and threatened Pompey’s participation in the end of season play-offs.

The south coast club looked comfortable after Cowley led them to four wins in a row, but another wobble saw them dragged back into uncertainty after not being victorious in their following four games.

A late John Marquis own goal at Accrington Stanley in midweek threatened to spoil all of Cowley’s hard work as they drew 3-3 in Lancashire, but they were back to winning ways on Saturday with a 3-1 success over AFC Wimbledon.

The current state of play is that it’s all in Pompey’s hands – they sit in sixth place in the League One table which means they’re in the final play-off spot but a win on the final day is needed at home to Accrington Stanley – with Oxford just a point behind and Charlton four adrift but with a game in hand.

Even though the top six finish was still up in the air last week, it was reported that Cowley was set to be handed a long-term deal at the club, but no discussions have taken place according to the man himself.

Portsmouth quiz: Does Fratton Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Is Plough Lane bigger or smaller than Fratton Park? Bigger Smaller

“My own future is irrelevant really because it’s about the club,” said Cowley, per Portsmouth News.

“I don’t think about my future at all – it’s for other people to decide. That’s the truth. “There is no point me wasting any of my energy, time and thought process in worrying about what other people are going to decide, because they’re going to decide that. “I’m just going to put all my energy in trying to work really hard on a daily basis to help the team, help the players to keep developing, and trying to create a team which eventually the Pompey people will be really proud of. “Nobody has spoken to me about staying, I am focused on the finish line. “Once I get to the finish line then no doubt some people will make some decisions and they will tell me.” The Verdict It seems set in stone that Cowley will remain at Pompey beyond the end of this season, regardless of what happens on the final day of the season or in the play-offs should they make it. He’s clearly made a positive impact on the players and supporters and even though this season is not yet, Cowley probably already has an idea of where he wants to change the squad. Of course he needs a longer contract to do that, but something tells me that it’s already in the works.