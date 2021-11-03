Danny Cowley addresses future of Portsmouth player amid Manchester United transfer interest

Danny Cowley has admitted that there is still work to be done with Portsmouth youngster Harry Jewitt-White – despite interest from Manchester United in his signature.

The 17-year-old made his debut for Pompey last season in the EFL Trophy when he was just 16 years of age, and he’s also made an appearance in this season’s competition as well which came against AFC Wimbledon back in September.

The Red Devils are said to be one of a number of bigger clubs eyeing up the midfielder’s progress for the under-18’s where he has scored three times in seven outings this season, with Jewitt-White in the second year of his scholarship and not yet tied down to a professional contract.

He also made his debut for the Wales under-18 team back in September against England which will have drawn more eyes to him and it appears that he’s on the fringes of Portsmouth’s first-team right now, with the Portsmouth News stating that he was the ’19th man’ for their match with Cheltenham Town this week.

Whilst no 17-year-old is ever the finished article, Cowley believes that there is still work to do and things he needs to see from Jewitt-White before he is offered professional terms despite the fact that massive clubs are looking into signing him.

“Harry is a young player still learning the game and I’ve had the opportunity to watch him play a number of times now,” Cowley told the Portsmouth News.

“Like all of our scholars, they are all fighting to earn professional contracts. “I know how hard it is to be a professional footballer and how good you have to be, we won’t just give those contracts out unless the players absolutely deserve the opportunity. “They have to really fight for it. To be a professional footballer you must be the best of the best – and Harry is still working towards it. “He’s trying to develop his game on a daily basis to get to a place where we think there’s enough potential for us to be able to offer him professional terms. “Technically Harry’s improving on a daily basis, he has good receiving skills, plays the game with his head up and has a good range of passing.” The Verdict Some clubs tend to offer early professional deals to players who show immense talent and with United sniffing around Jewitt-White you’d have thought that Portsmouth would be rushing to secure his signature. But that doesn’t seem to be the case and like all his players, whether they’re senior or youth, Cowley wants to see more from them in order for the club to commit. What may happen though is that Jewitt-White’s head could very well be turned by interest from a top team like the Red Devils, who have some of the best facilities in the country but less of a pathway into senior football. The fact that Jewitt-White was the ’19th man’ this week against Cheltenham is a sign that Pompey have a lot of faith in him but surely they should be looking to get him tied down at the next available opportunity to stop the vultures from potentially circling.