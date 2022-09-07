Danny Batth voices thoughts after Sunderland’s recent managerial chaos

Adapting well to the new Championship season following their promotion from League One, the sudden exit of Alex Neil has certainly added an extra layer of complication to Sunderland.

Since the Scotsman’s departure and immediate arrival at Stoke City, Sunderland have brought in experience in the form of Tony Mowbray.

The 58-year-old departed Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season, with Mowbray guiding the Lancashire club to an eighth-placed finish.

Following Sunderland’s 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Monday evening, Black Cats centre-back Danny Batth shared his thoughts on what has been a chaotic couple of weeks at The Stadium of Light whilst in conversation with the Sunderland Echo: “I think as players you have a level of professionalism.

“When things happen around you it’s all about maintaining that inner belief and team spirit that has done so well for us.

“It’s a bit of a cliche but you have to sort of block out the outside noise and just look at what we can do well everyday in training and how we can win games as a group.

“Things like that can happen in football, it’s the same with players, one minute a player can be playing every week and the next minute a player could leave the club.

“As a group of players, it’s about the team and how you stay together through any change.”

The verdict

It is difficult enough adapting to Championship football, but when you add in an unexpected managerial change, then that has the opportunity to really cause issues.

However, the performances and results thus far have been positive, and when you factor in the exciting business that they have done, things certainly look good for Sunderland.

Mowbray is a strong addition at The Stadium of Light, given his ability to develop young players into integral first-teamers.

Having leaders like Batth in the squad is massive for the club as they navigate themselves through what has been a chaotic period of time for the Black Cats.