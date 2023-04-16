Sunderland defender Danny Batth revealed his delight after the side beat Birmingham City on Saturday, although he quickly turned his attention to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Can Sunderland reach the play-offs?

Despite a poor run in 2023, the Black Cats have recorded back-to-back victories to keep their promotion dream alive, and they went into the game against Blues knowing they needed the three points.

Even though they fell behind, Tony Mowbray’s side didn’t give up, with Trai Hume equalising before the break, before a wonderful Amad Diallo effort sealed the points for the Wearside outfit.

Whilst they had to ride out a nervy end to the game, with Dennis Cirkin’s red card not helping, Sunderland managed to do that, and they’re now just two points away from the top six.

However, with four games to play, there’s very little margin for error, so they know they need to keep up this winning run if they are to make the play-offs.

Therefore, there’s little time to look back, and that was reflected in Batth’s message on Twitter, as he praised his teammates for the win against Blues, but looked ahead to the home fixture against Huddersfield in two days time.

“Important W! See you Tuesday.”

Batth has emerged as a real leader for Sunderland at the back, with Dan Ballard’s injury meaning he has often been paired with an unnatural defensive partner at the heart of the defence.

Huge period for Sunderland

This message sums up how all connected to Sunderland will be feeling right now, as they’re desperate to get back out on the pitch, and they will be keen to make it three wins on the bounce when they take on a Huddersfield side that are battling to stay in the division.

Given the injury crisis at the back, Batth is going to have a big role to play during the run-in, but, to be fair, he has excelled recently with that additional responsibility, and has emerged as a key man for the team during this crucial period.

Now, it’s about maintaining the high standards set in recent weeks against Neil Warnock’s side, who will be stubborn opposition despite their league position.